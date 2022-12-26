This Sunday, December 25, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported that the Venezuelan Government delivered almost 13 million toys to children this Christmas, under the framework of the Safe and Happy Christmas Plan 2022.

Through her social media account, the vice president explained that these actions “are another gesture of love” for the people.

The vice president wrote: “This Christmas, almost 13 million toys are being delivered by the Bolivarian government to our children. Another gesture of profound love from President Nicolás Maduro towards our people.”

En estas navidades casi 13 millones de juguetes están siendo entregados por el Gobierno Bolivariano a nuestr@s niñ@s.Otro gesto de amor profundo del Pdte @NicolasMaduro hacia nuestro pueblo.¡Juntos sigamos defendiendo la paz, la prosperidad y el futuro de nuestra amada Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/6NMEqM70TL — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) December 25, 2022

Accordingly, she highlighted her wishes for peace and prosperity for Venezuela, and she reiterated to Venezuelans that the country is on the path of prosperity with the union of all.

The vice president led different toy delivery days, including one in the city of Las Tejerías, Aragua state and another in the El Valle parish, in Caracas.

#EnVideo📹| Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva, @delcyrodriguezv destacó que más de 12 millones de juguetes fueron distribuidos a nivel nacional. #VenezuelaEsNavidad pic.twitter.com/P8aBvypszd — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) December 23, 2022

Since mid-December, the Chavista government, in coordination with grassroots organizations, has been carrying out a toy distribution plan, to bring joy to the boys and girls all over the country.

Under civic-military union, trucks with hundreds of toys were sent to neighborhoods and communities to continue serving the population, this time guaranteeing the gift of baby Jesus to the youngest members of each household.

