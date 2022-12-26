On December 24, the Strategic Operational Commander of FANB (CEOFANB) General Domingo Hernández Lárez announced on Twitter that throughout the year 2022, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), via the Integral Aerospace Defense Command, disabled a total of 42 illegal aircrafts for violating the Control Law for the Integral Airspace Defense.

“During the year 2022, the FANB, in ​​pursuing the defense, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation, has disabled 42 aircrafts for violating the Control Law for the Integral Airspace Defense, using aerospace power and URRA [Rapid Response Unit] combat power by means of the Integral Aerospace Defense Command in the Santo Domingo Buenaventura Vivas Airport.”

In another tweet, the senior military commander reported that during 2022, the FANB managed to disable 118 clandestine airstrips “used by transnational terrorist groups as an airlift to facilitate illegal mining processes and drug trafficking through our territory.”

The top commander said that during 2022, more than 500 obsolete war materials were repaired and modernized “which today allows us to fulfill the mission of defending our geographical space on the frontier.”

Likewise, Hernández Lárez reported that during a Security and Strategic Defense deployment in Guasipati, Bolívar state, the FANB located a camp belonging to the self-proclaimed criminal organization Tren de Guayana, who were in possession of logistical materials used to sustain their illegal mining activities.

General Hernández Lárez stressed that “urban mining predators who dismantle public facilities will be sanctioned with the full weight of the law for violating the rights of citizens who deserve a life worthy of enjoyment and wellbeing. Report them! #CEOFANB.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sanchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

