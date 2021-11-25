Venezuela’s 21N Elections: CNE and Operation Republic Still Deployed for Indigenous Vote

Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) along with National Electoral Council’s (CNE) staff, remains deployed throughout the territory via Operation Republic, in order to secure the logistics to guarantee the vote on November 26 in the most remote Indigenous communities.

Operation Republic is the logistic and security program mandated by the Venezuelan Constitution and the legal system to the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) that has made possible Venezuelan elections for at least five decades.

CNE rector Tania D’Amelio also tweeted on Wednesday, November 24, that 74 voting centers are idle in eight states were indigenous communities will choose their representatives to state legislatures and city councils, this Friday, November 26.

74 centros de votación estarán operativos en los 8 estados del país donde los pueblos étnicos elegirán sus representantes indígenas a los consejos legislativos estadales y a los concejos municipales. pic.twitter.com/SboFYRSw9e — Tania D´Amelio (@taniadamelio) November 24, 2021

In another tweet D’Amelio added that 69 council people will be elected along with eight state legislators for the states of Amazonas, Anzoategui, Apure, Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, Sucre and Zulia.

Este viernes 26 de noviembre los pueblos y comunidades indígenas elegirán 69 concejalas y concejales y 8 legisladoras y legisladores en los estados Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Apure, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, Sucre y Zulia. pic.twitter.com/bEv2nCjTp7 — Tania D´Amelio (@taniadamelio) November 24, 2021

The information about the deployment was released by the FANB’s Strategic Operational Commander, Domingo Hernández Lárez, through his Twitter account @dhernandezlarez.

el comandante estratégico operacional de la fanb g/j domingo hernández lárez, declaró: “el despliegue fue realizado por los hombres y mujeres de fanb, para garantizar la soberanía nacional y la seguridad ciudadana”. — Class 98.7FM Noticias (@Class987FM) November 24, 2021

“The deployment was carried out by the men and women of the FANB, to guarantee national sovereignty and citizen security,” he tweeted.

These remote areas will go to the voting booths on November 26 to choose municipal councilors and legislators for state Legislative Councils.

Most Venezuelan Indigenous communities are located in remote areas in the South, East and West of Venezuela. Many of these are in the Amazon jungle regions bordering Colombia, Brazil, and Guyana.

Featured image: Venezuela’s FANB is legally responsible for Operation Republic to facilitate the logistic and safety of the elections. FANB helicopter in an indigenous community. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

UPDATE: This piece was updated on November 25, 2021 at 4:32pm Caracas time with additional information provided by rector Tania D’Amelio in her twitter account.

