The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has confirmed that respectful and courteous communication channels have been established with the government of the US empire.

“I reaffirm what President Donald Trump has said,” she stated this Tuesday, January 27, “that we have established respectful and courteous communication channels, both with the president of the US and with Secretary Marco Rubio, with whom we are establishing a working agenda.”

During the inauguration of the nephrology service at the University Hospital of Caracas, Rodríguez highlighted the Chavista government’s willingness to resolve differences with the US administration through political and diplomatic channels under conditions of mutual respect.

She announced that she successfully secured the unfreezing of Venezuela’s sovereign resources, which will allow for significant investment in hospital equipment—including items purchased from the US entity and other countries—as well as equipment for the nation’s electricity and gas industries.

Analysts have noted that the announcement by the Venezuelan leader likely refers to state funds frozen in international banking institutions since 2019. Under the failed US-led Guaidó regime change attempt, billions of dollars were illegally frozen, alongside the seizure of 31 tons of gold by the Bank of England.

Fund allocation and social protection

Rodríguez reported that the resources will be directed into two existing funds. The first is dedicated to addressing social needs, including worker income, health, education, food, and general social protection. The second sovereign fund will address public services and infrastructure, including electricity, water, and roads.

Additionally, the acting president reiterated her previous announcement regarding the creation of a public digital platform. This tool will allow any citizen to log in and view active projects, as well as the reported income resulting from the unfreezing of Venezuela’s resources.

She also condemned the ongoing disinformation campaigns by transnational mainstream media corporations, asserting that the truth about Venezuela prevails over defamation, and that the stability and peace of the country will always remain prioritized.

Finally, Rodríguez highlighted the importance of diplomatic dialogue to resolve controversies on sensitive issues, as well as “other less sensitive issues, but which should be on the agenda of what should be respectful relations within the framework of the international community between sovereign and independent countries.”

