Operation Relámpago del Catatumbo continues to destroy illegal facilities used by Colombian narco-terrorist groups.

On Wednesday, June 1, using fighter planes, the Comprehensive Aerospace Defensive System of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) disabled an illegal aircraft of armed Colombian drug traffickers (TANCOL). This marked the 17th Colombian narco-jet downed by Venezuelan authorities in 2022 alone.

The operation took place in the Rómulo Gallegos municipality of Apure state. The information was released by the Operational Strategic Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, through his Twitter account.

Avión TANCOL inutilizado en el municipio Gallegos del estado Apure, es el Nro. 17 del año 2022. Venezuela no será plataforma para el narcotráfico, serán destruidos todos los aviones que hagan presencia ilegal en nuestro país !! pic.twitter.com/vNfvqq2DM3 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) June 2, 2022

Venezuela “will not be a platform for drug trafficking,” wrote Hernández Lárez on Twitter. “All planes that enter illegally into our country will be destroyed.”

Hernández Lárez pointed out that Venezuelan military troops “penetrate the most inhospitable areas of our geography by air, on missions to search for and expel the TANCOL groups present in our territory.”

Venezuela es territorio de paz, no permitiremos ningún tipo de estructuras de grupos armados invasores extranjeros en nuestro territorio. Operación “Relámpago del Catatumbo” pic.twitter.com/WJIbr72aGJ — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) June 2, 2022

The head of CEOFANB pointed out that Venezuela is a peaceful country, and that “no type of network of foreign invading armed groups will be allowed in our territory.”

In addition, the commander indicated that through Operation Bolivarian Shield 2022, in joint operations with ZODI Táchira, and REDI Los Andes, military officials dismantled and destroyed a TANCOL camp.

Operación Escudo Bolivariano 2022, en operaciones conjuntas ZODI Táchira REDI Los Andes, es desmantelado y destruido campamento invasor TANCOL en territorio venezolano en violacion flagrante a nuestra soberanía nacional. pic.twitter.com/JNcFEBr6RF — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) June 2, 2022

Telesur journalist Madelein Garcia posted a video of the incident on her Twitter account, noting that it was the fifth drug trafficking aircraft intercepted in the last week.

Es justo el momento de la neutralización de la 5ta narco avioneta en lo que va de semana. Están escondidas en ese bosque que observa en las imágenes en el municipio Rómulo Gallegos en #Apure frontera con #Colombia. En 6 meses van 17 aeronaves neutralizadas #Venezuela @libertad003 pic.twitter.com/1WmGBempUg — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) June 2, 2022

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

