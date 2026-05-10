Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez leads an event celebrating 100 days of the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, in Caracas, May 8, 2026. Photo: Fuser News.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez leads an event celebrating 100 days of the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, in Caracas, May 8, 2026. Photo: Fuser News.