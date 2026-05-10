The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has called for a profound transformation of the country’s judicial structures to guarantee transparency and justice. During a review of the first 100 days of the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, the acting president announced that she has formally requested an organizational restructuring from the Supreme Court of Justice.

This measure seeks to clean up institutions and optimize legal processes in accordance with the new political cycle the nation is experiencing and to correct a terrible fact reported by experts on both side of the political aisle: the judiciary criminalizes the most vulnerable.

The announcement includes a call for a major national consultation to establish a new criminal justice system in Venezuela. Rodríguez emphasized that the participation of diverse sectors is vital to designing a legal framework that responds to the current realities of the people.

She explicitly mentioned sexual diversity as a subject to be taken into consideration by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to work on a doctrine on sexual diversity. She associated intolerance toward sexual diversity with political intolerance and called for breaking the walls that reject any kind of diversity, including gender equality.

This initiative arises as a necessary step to strengthen institutional stability and to ensure that legal mechanisms serve exclusively the purpose of peace and citizen well-being.

Fight against corruption and defense of amnesty

The acting president defended the validity of the Amnesty Law, a legal instrument that has benefited more than 9,000 people, of whom less than 300 were behind bars, as part of the effort toward national reconciliation. However, she firmly criticized the existence of irregularities and acts of corruption by some judicial officials who have been reported for charging bribes for granting amnesty to those who might fall within the scope of the law.

Rodríguez said that she has information about judges who are trying to profit from the application of the amnesty process, and demanded immediate action and exemplary sanctions against those responsible.

“I have called for action against those judges who dare to charge for amnesty,” asserted the acting president, emphasizing that such practices betray the spirit of tolerance of the coexistence program.

The Venezuelan government reaffirmed that it will not allow individual actions to tarnish a state policy designed to heal the social fabric. The public denunciation serves as a clear warning of zero tolerance for the misuse of amnesty.

Towards a penal model of coexistence and peace

The new criminal justice system envisioned by the government seeks to address the crimes exempted from the amnesty through reintegration and dialogue programs. The acting president explained that political violence requires a special approach that combines legal firmness with the principles of democratic coexistence.

The central objective is to avoid impunity while offering real paths to reconciliation and respect for the Constitution.

This comprehensive reform process sets a clear roadmap for strengthening the judiciary in the coming months. With the support of the Supreme Court and the impetus provided by the public consultation, the Venezuelan state aims to build a more humane, efficient, and corruption-free criminal justice system.

Delcy Rodríguez’s administration holds that justice is the fundamental pillar for sustaining lasting peace in the country.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC