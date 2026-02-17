Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez shared a video on social media on Monday honoring what would have been her father’s 84th birthday. The acting president’s father was socialist leader Jorge Rodríguez.

“I honor my father, Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, on the 84th anniversary of his birth. A man who dedicated his life to the fight for equality and social justice. His loving example accompanies us,” her message read.

In the attached video, Rodríguez described her father as a man who dedicated his life to defending equality and social justice, highlighting that Jorge Antonio Rodríguez’s political commitment was based on the pursuit of profound social transformations.

Eighty-four years ago, in 1942, the socialist leader Jorge Rodríguez Sr. was born in Carora, Lara state. He is remembered for his struggle and passion for life, but above all for his socialist revolutionary transformation.

Rodríguez trained as a teacher and later entered the Central University of Venezuela (UCV). He held student leadership responsibilities in the Faculty of Humanities, including serving as a delegate to the University Council in 1966.

On November 19, 1973, he called for the creation of the Socialist League. The revolutionary leader fought throughout his short life against the criminal acts of which he ultimately became a victim: the persecutions, disappearances, and political assassinations perpetrated by the governments of the Fourth Republic, particularly that of Democratic Action (AD) President Carlos Andrés Pérez.

This struggle led to his arrest on July 25, 1976, by agents of the political police, DISIP (General Sectoral Directorate of Intelligence and Prevention Services), who took him to a secluded spot on the Pan-American Highway, where he was tortured. After being placed in a cell, he died from internal bleeding, organ failure, and numerous fractures, the result of severe beatings and torture.

(Ultimas Noticias ) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF