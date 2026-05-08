PSUV General Secretary Diosdado Cabello in the 569th edition of his program Con El Mazo Dando, May 6, 2026. Photo: Con El Mazo Dando.

PSUV General Secretary Diosdado Cabello in the 569th edition of his program Con El Mazo Dando, May 6, 2026. Photo: Con El Mazo Dando.