Venezuela’s Great Housing Mission Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With a New Goal: Exceed 5 Million Homes Delivered

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, participated in the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Great Venezuelan Housing Mission (GMVV). Maduro highlighted the recent milestone of 3,550,000 respectable homes that have been delivered to the people during the Bolivarian revolution.

The president stressed the importance of this initiative, created by Commander Hugo Chávez, which has brought happiness and dignity to the Venezuelan people by constructing and offering affordable housing—as opposed to those offered by the capitalist market.

“The Great Venezuelan Housing Mission and Barrio Nuevo Barrio Tricolor have to advance with a single plan, with a single vision: building housing and dignified accommodations to provide happiness for Venezuelan families,” said the head of state, and noted his pride in continuing the dream of Chávez.

The anniversary ceremony was attended by GMVV beneficiaries who marked memorable milestones in the housing delivery process. These included Melania, the recipient of the very first home, and also the beneficiaries of house number one million, two million and three million—these last three delivered by President Maduro.

The Venezuelan president acknowledged the work of former ministers Ricardo Molina and Farruco Sesto, key contributors to the realization the Great Venezuelan Housing Mission, advising Commander Chávez during the birth of this social program.

New goal for 2024

The Head of State highlighted that he is confident that the country is on course for improved economic performance, aided by the efforts of the entire nation, and that thanks to this, the GMVV will continue to achieve great advances.

“We met a goal of Commander Chávez, to reach three million homes delivered, but we have set a new goal of exceeding five million by 2024,” said the president in his keynote speech.

“I believe deeply in the conscience of the Venezuelan people,” emphasized Maduro. “My main work is aimed at creating awareness, at forging values for a humane society with solidarity among equals.”

Communal cities

The president highlighted that one of the new challenges within the social program is the creation of communal cities. Venezuela is progressing with the creation of the necessary legal framework to make this goal of popular organization a reality.

“We are moving towards communal cities with the Great Venezuelan Housing Mission, to give power to the people, to give power to the communities,” said the head of state.

In this sense, the president celebrated the popular initiatives central to the construction of housing, with which grassroots cells are created that help build the Communal State. “The social fabric is built with work, building housing, with the CLAPs, with the technical water tables, with the struggle for solutions for the life of the people,” said President Maduro.

Featured image: President Maduro said he foresees that the GMVV goal of delivering five million homes by 2024 will be exceeded.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolf Borges with Orinoco Tribune content

