The president of the National Assembly (NA), Jorge Rodríguez, reported through social media that the Venezuelan Parliament received a visit from the chargé d’affaires of the United States, Laura Dogu, who was accompanied by a delegation from the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The top representative of Venezuela’s Legislative Branch highlighted that this meeting was carried out with mutual respect: “This meeting is framed within the Peace Dialogue, carried out by the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez… Politics is, and will always be, the instrument for understanding.”

During the time of President Hugo Chávez, Venezuela relied less on US ambassadors and increasingly on US chargés d’affaires to carry out diplomatic relations with the United States. These diplomatic relations were severed by the United States in 2019 when it recognized Juan Guaidó as the head of state of Venezuela after Guaidó declared himself interim president in a Caracas plaza.

Earlier this month, following the abduction by the US of the democratically elected president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, the United States agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations with Venezuela. This may facilitate Venezuela’s efforts to strenghten its economy in a region that remains highly influenced by the economic, political, and military tentacles of US imperialism.

(Últimas Noticias) by Yusleny Morales

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL