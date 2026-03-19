The president of the National Assembly (NA), Jorge Rodríguez, reported through social media that the Venezuelan Parliament received a visit from the chargé d’affaires of the United States, Laura Dogu, who was accompanied by a delegation from the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The top representative of Venezuela’s Legislative Branch highlighted that this meeting was carried out with mutual respect: “This meeting is framed within the Peace Dialogue, carried out by the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez… Politics is, and will always be, the instrument for understanding.”
During the time of President Hugo Chávez, Venezuela relied less on US ambassadors and increasingly on US chargés d’affaires to carry out diplomatic relations with the United States. These diplomatic relations were severed by the United States in 2019 when it recognized Juan Guaidó as the head of state of Venezuela after Guaidó declared himself interim president in a Caracas plaza.
Earlier this month, following the abduction by the US of the democratically elected president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, the United States agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations with Venezuela. This may facilitate Venezuela’s efforts to strenghten its economy in a region that remains highly influenced by the economic, political, and military tentacles of US imperialism.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez: US Recognition to Help Venezuela Recover its Right to Life
(Últimas Noticias) by Yusleny Morales
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/CB/SL
Cameron Baillie is an award-winning journalist, editor, and researcher. He won and was shortlisted for awards across Britain and Ireland. He is Editor-in-Chief of New Sociological Perspectives graduate journal and Commissioning Editor at The Student Intifada newsletter. He spent the first half of 2025 living, working, and writing in Ecuador. He does news translation and proofreading work with The Orinoco Tribune.
- cborinoco
- cborinocoMarch 17, 2026