 Venezuela’s National Assembly Receives US Chargé d’Affaires and US Senate Delegates – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 19, 2026
The US Chargé d’Affaires, Laura Dogu, visiting the National Assembly along with the delegation from the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Telegram.

The US Chargé d’Affaires, Laura Dogu, visiting the National Assembly along with the delegation from the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Telegram.