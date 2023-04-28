April 28, 2023
Venezuelan parliament voting for the approval of the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture in its final discussion, this Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@IgnacioBuznegoE.

Venezuelan parliament voting for the approval of the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture in its final discussion, this Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@IgnacioBuznegoE.