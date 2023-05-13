May 12, 2023
Performers take part in 48th annual Chinatown Spring Festival Parade in Chinatown of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 22, 2023. Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Performers take part in 48th annual Chinatown Spring Festival Parade in Chinatown of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 22, 2023. Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.