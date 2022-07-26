July 26, 2022
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 8, 2015. Photo: Khaled Abdullah / Reuters

Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 8, 2015. Photo: Khaled Abdullah / Reuters