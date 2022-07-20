July 19, 2022
Protest by Ansar Allah supporters. Ansar Allah is a strong, broad-based resistance movement. Ansar Allah, their supporters and their fighters come from all sorts of backgrounds, united around the common goal of removing the occupiers from their land. File photo.

Protest by Ansar Allah supporters. Ansar Allah is a strong, broad-based resistance movement. Ansar Allah, their supporters and their fighters come from all sorts of backgrounds, united around the common goal of removing the occupiers from their land. File photo.