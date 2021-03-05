President Maduro and Michelle Bachelet Hold Video Conference

On Wednesday, March 3, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a video conference with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. In the session they discussed Venezuelan COVID-19 policies and the negative effects of sanctions against Venezuela .

Sostuve una excelente videoconferencia con la Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los DDHH, @mbachelet. Conversamos sobre los efectos negativos de las sanciones contra Venezuela, también ampliamos elementos en materia de nuestra política de atención a la Pandemia del Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/3EiegswS2E — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 3, 2021

A summary of the video-conference was also published by the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza.

“We accompanied President @NicolasMaduro in a cordial meeting with the High Commissioner for Human Rights @mbachelet,” wrote Arreaza. “They discussed the progress in cooperation with her Office, the negative impact of the sanctions and our policy to control COVID-19.”

#EnVideo 📹 | Pdte. @NicolasMaduro sostuvo una videoconferencia con la Alta Comisionada para los DDHH de #ONU @mbachelet con quién conversó sobre el avance en la cooperación con su Oficina y el impacto de las medidas coercitivas unilaterales en el pueblo venezolano. #3Mar pic.twitter.com/l3B8S7vH0K — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) March 4, 2021

Wednesday, March 3, Arreaza also published a statement by which “Venezuela categorically rejects the renewal of the illegal executive order under which the US government applies unilateral coercive measures as part of the of its policy of cruel and systematic aggression against the Venezuelan people.”

#COMUNICADO | Venezuela rechaza categóricamente la renovación del decreto ilegal bajo el cual el gobierno de los EEUU aplica medidas coercitivas unilaterales como parte de su política de agresiones crueles y sistemáticas en contra del pueblo venezolano. pic.twitter.com/62ne7kX1FA — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 3, 2021

Following the meeting between President Nicolás Maduro and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, increased progress in Venezuela’s COVID-19 policy is expected.

Michelle Bachelet Jeria assumed the position of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on September 1, 2018. This office was created in 1993. Bachelet is the seventh Commissioner in office.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a video conference with UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. Photo courtesy of Prensa Presidencial.

(RedRadioVE) by Patricia Ferrer

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

