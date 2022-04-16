ALBA-TCP Repudiates US Report on Human Rights

The Latin American regional organization Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America has denounced the newly released report by the United States on human rights in different countries.

“The Executive Secretariat of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) categorically rejects the unilateral Report of the Department of State of the United States of America on Human Rights, published on April 12, 2022,” announced a statement published by the block this Friday, April 15.

The executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, released the statement, which emphasizes that the US report “represents interference in the internal affairs of States.”

#Comunicado | Secretaría Ejecutiva del @ALBATCP rechaza informe del Departamento de Estado de los Estados Unidos de América sobre los Derechos Humanos, 2021.#15Abril pic.twitter.com/fMj6WjMNT0 — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) April 15, 2022

Below is the full content of the statement:

The pseudo Country Report on Human Rights Practices for the year 2021 has been prepared by a State that has imposed, for more than 60 years, a genocidal and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade against a country, deliberately intensified in a pandemic scenario, which constitutes a prolonged, flagrant and systematic violation of the human rights of an entire nation.

The preparation of the annual report, for almost five decades, represents interference in the internal affairs of States, that intends to establish itself as a body to judge the policies of the countries in the field of human rights.

A State that applies unilateral coercive measures against the peoples and governments of the world and carries out disinformation and smear campaigns to harm other States, in addition to not reviewing its [own] internal situation, cannot aspire to give lessons on human rights.

The Executive Secretariat of ALBA-TCP reiterates its rejection of the aforementioned report, which lacks moral and technical rigor and is used opportunistically to attack other States. Likewise, it makes a call to reject these interventionist actions and ratifies its commitment to the promotion, respect and comprehensive defense of human rights.

Caracas, April 15, 2022

Featured image: The ALBA-TCP logo. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

