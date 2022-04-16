Blow to Colombian Drug Traffickers – Venezuela’s Army Seizes Cannabis in Apure

Venezuelan army has seized 750 packets of marijuana in Apure state on the Venezuela-Colombia border, in an operation that was part of the 2022 Bolivarian Shield Operation Vuelvan Caras. This was reported by the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez. He commented that this drug seizure has dealt another heavy blow to Colombian drug traffickers who transport illicit substances through Venezuelan territory.

The seizure was made possible by a reconnaissance operation deployed throughout the surroundings areas of the Riecito sector in Pedro Camejo municipality of Apure. The seized substances from Colombian drug traffickers have been placed under the authority of the Anti-Drug Command of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) and the public prosecutor.

General Hernández Lárez has also confirmed that, currently, the Venezuelan State is working hard to recover all of FANB’s resources and material assets in order to increase its operational readiness and reinforce the mobility of its defense units.

Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez also stated via a Twitter post that the Bolivarian National Armed Force continues with the deactivation of explosives found at the Venezuela-Colombia border. Colombian terrorists and narco-trafficking groups (TANCOL) plant such devices to generate panic and cause death in the area.

The military official further commented that these criminal organizations carry out stealth operations in Venezuelan territory, and violate all kinds of international laws, “under the complicit gaze of their fellow countrymen.”

“As long as there is a single soldier of the sovereign people who guards our flag, the homeland will never be lost,” emphasized Hernández Lárez. “We will put our hearts and actions at the service of the wellbeing of the nation.”

Featured image: FANB personnel display seized drugs in Apure state. Photo: RedRadioVE.

