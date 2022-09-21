As time goes by, more and more evidence of the embezzlement committed in Monómeros by Iván Duque and former deputy Juan Guaidó emerges. However, a new name has now come into the spotlight: Camilo Uribe, brother of former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez.

According to an audit requested by the board and delivered in April of this year, irregular payments of large sums to companies linked to Álvaro Uribe’s brother were found.

Payments amounting to more than $170,000 were delivered to Camilo Uribe and his partners without going through the necessary channels.

The company that received these payments, Dorr Asset Management, SZEC, is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and provides financial advisory services.

These payments were approved without going through the respective committees’ filters, the payment order was given in contravention of all the controls required by the internal regulations, and providers were not required to submit a commercial proposal stating the purpose and scope of the contracted service.

Additionally, there were no guarantee policies for the advances that were given, and the registration of incorporation was not obtained either. Dorr Asset Management’s commercial registration, which is essential to establish the legality of the company that is being contracted, was also not obtained.

However, the most serious thing revealed by the audit is that a contract for these payments never even existed.

According to regulations, payments for services greater than $100,000 must be made by contract. Of the five audited contracts, totalling $2,040,792,840, only one met the requirements. It became clear that the one who signed off on the contracts was William Otero, ex-financial manager of Monómeros.

The payments to Uribe’s brother coincided with a visit made by Leopoldo López to the former president at his farm. During the visit, López was also accompanied by the president of Monómeros, Carmen Elisa Hernández.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

