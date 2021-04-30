Anti-Chavista Capriles Enrages Social Media By Offering Condolences for Aristóbulo Isturiz’s Death

Venezuelan opposition politician Henrique Capriles was attacked on social media networks, awakening the hatred of his opponents after he expressed words of condolence on Twitter following the physical departure of the revolutionary leader Aristóbulo Istúriz.

The spokesman of the ultra-right, who for years has stood rigidly against Commander Hugo Chávez, and now against President Nicolás Maduro, is remembered by many Venezuelans for the invitation he made to his followers to “unload all their anger” after not recognizing his defeat by Maduro in the 2013 presidential elections.

Now, that “anger” has turned against Capriles, judging by the invectives posted by social media users who oppose the government of President Nicolás Maduro, who added outbursts of racism and glee at Istúriz’s death to their repudiation of the right-wing leader Capriles.

Mis condolencias a la esposa y demás familiares de Aristóbulo Istúriz, a quien conocí por allá a finales de los 90 y con quien siempre tuve una relación de respeto en el marco de nuestras diferencias políticas. Paz a su alma #28Abr — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) April 28, 2021

A series of insults were launched at Capriles, whom users impugned as—in the best of cases—a traitor and flatterer for expressing messages of condolences to the relatives, friends, and colleagues of the late Minister for Education.

Respect and courage beyond hatred

On the other hand, the reaction of users and leaders in support of the revolutionary process dismissed the manifestations of hatred emanating from those opposition spokespeople, and continued to honor the memory of Professor Aristóbulo Istúriz.

Dejen de visibilizar a los odiadores retuiteando sus mensajes de luctuosa miseria. No se enganchen. No los visibilicen. Allá ellos con su alma de funeraria. Aquí hay mucha vida para celebrar. Aristóbulo se hubiera reído viendo a tanto muerto tuiteando basura. — William Castillo B (@planwac) April 28, 2021

They recalled the virtue of Minister Istúriz, who always assumed with serenity and good humor the indications of the wickedness of certain anti-Chavista groups.

La estupidez humana, que busca ocupar un espacio cuando alguien muere, queda pulverizada por el peso de la memoria, del respeto y del profundo aprecio que los dolientes sienten por quien está ahora en otro lugar. El llanto deberían ponerlo los minúsculos al verse al espejo. — Nathali (@laespergesia) April 28, 2021

Compartamos el amor, la solidaridad, la humildad, el respecto, la miseria no, porque todos sabemos quienes son los miserables, que el karma actúe en su justo momento — Africa (@AfricaLai) April 28, 2021

Other messages highlighted the crisis of values ​​in which the opposition leaders have plunged their groups of followers, to the point where they have promoted a spiral of hatred that seeks to destroy both the adversary and its own spokespeople with destructive and extremist attitudes.

Uno lee infamias como esta y ni rabia da…Lástima dan los que las escriben. Lo bueno es que el PUEBLO humilde y generoso, los lee también. Esa es la garantía absoluta de que JAMÁS VOLVERÁN. — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) April 28, 2021

President Nicolás Maduro himself, during the tribute to Minister Istúriz, recalled that he has at many times been the target of racist attacks, and pointed to some of those samples of hatred evidenced in Twitter messages. “How the racists unleash their poison, to try to offend our teacher, but they will not be able to. May God punish each one of them,” were the words of the head of state

En verdad no me desalientan ni un tantico así los comentarios de la jauría opositora sobre nuestro grande Aristóbulo Isturiz. Me alientan y recorfontan ese ejército de pueblo sintiendo su partida y conmemorando su lealtad. No pudieron con el — Barrio y Kandela Reporte Garitero (@BarrioyKandela) April 28, 2021

Featured image: Anti-Chavista Enrique Capriles enraged anti-Chavismo for not mocking Aristóbulo Istúriz after his death. File photo.

