Anti-Chavista Enrique Capriles enraged anti-Chavismo for not having fun with Aristobulo Isturiz death. File photo.
Anti-Chavista Capriles Enrages Social Media By Offering Condolences for Aristóbulo Isturiz’s Death

Venezuelan opposition politician Henrique Capriles was attacked on social media networks, awakening the hatred of his opponents after he expressed words of condolence on Twitter following the physical departure of the revolutionary leader Aristóbulo Istúriz.

The spokesman of the ultra-right, who for years has stood rigidly against Commander Hugo Chávez, and now against President Nicolás Maduro, is remembered by many Venezuelans for the invitation he made to his followers to “unload all their anger” after not recognizing his defeat by Maduro in the 2013 presidential elections.

Now, that “anger” has turned against Capriles, judging by the invectives posted by social media users who oppose the government of President Nicolás Maduro, who added outbursts of racism and glee at Istúriz’s death to their repudiation of the right-wing leader Capriles.

A series of insults were launched at Capriles, whom users impugned as—in the best of cases—a traitor and flatterer for expressing messages of condolences to the relatives, friends, and colleagues of the late Minister for Education.

Respect and courage beyond hatred
On the other hand, the reaction of users and leaders in support of the revolutionary process dismissed the manifestations of hatred emanating from those opposition spokespeople, and continued to honor the memory of Professor Aristóbulo Istúriz.

They recalled the virtue of Minister Istúriz, who always assumed with serenity and good humor the indications of the wickedness of certain anti-Chavista groups.

Other messages highlighted the crisis of values ​​in which the opposition leaders have plunged their groups of followers, to the point where they have promoted a spiral of hatred that seeks to destroy both the adversary and its own spokespeople with destructive and extremist attitudes.

President Nicolás Maduro himself, during the tribute to Minister Istúriz, recalled that he has at many times been the target of racist attacks, and pointed to some of those samples of hatred evidenced in Twitter messages. “How the racists unleash their poison, to try to offend our teacher, but they will not be able to. May God punish each one of them,”  were the words of the head of state

 

 

