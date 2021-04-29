Farewell, Professor Aristóbulo Istúriz!

A new bout of deep sadness is being endured in the ranks of the Bolivarian Revolution, after the sorrowful loss of Professor Aristóbulo Istúriz, an outstanding social leader, workers advocate, and teacher who served as Minister for Education in recent years.

The unfortunate news was reported on social media networks in the evening hours of this Tuesday, April 27, when the Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, expressed her regret for the physical departure of “the prof,” as he was known by many.

Rodríguez highlighted the character of Minister Istúriz, as a fighter for the Homeland, with a cheerful smile that “accompanied him until the last moment.” She sent words of condolence to his wife, children, other relatives and friends, at this difficult time.

The head of State, Nicolás Maduro Moros, also expressed the great pain he felt saying farewell to one who he considered a true revolutionary, “one of those essential in the work of building a good Homeland.”

Professor Istúriz, 75 years of age, died from complications related to heart surgery, to which he had to submit in an urgent manner.

A lifetime of struggle

Aristóbulo Isturiz was born in Curiepe, in the coastal region of Miranda state, in 1946. From a very young age he stood out as a trade union leader and activist for various social movements and political groups.

Among the public functions he held is that of mayor of the Libertador municipality (Caracas), between 1993 and 1996, prior to the arrival of Commander Hugo Chávez to the presidency .

Likewise, he assumed responsibilities as a deputy to the National Assembly, Constituent Assembly, Vice President of the Republic, governor of the Anzoátegui state; in addition to Minister of Communes and Minister of Education, with Commander Chávez and in the administration of President Nicolás Maduro.

Professor Aristóbulo Istúriz was always considered a paragon of vitality, dedication, humility, struggle, and commitment to just causes, and was one of the main promoters of projects such as the consolidation of the communal state.

The outstanding social fighter also played a fundamental role in the implementation of the Robinson Mission and the Cuban literacy method Yo Si Puedo (Yes I Can) in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

He was also an eloquent social communicator; for example, through the radio and television program Dando y Dando, which he hosted for years alongside the renowned Venezuelan journalist Tania Díaz.

Featured image: From left to right: Aristóbulo Isturiz, Blanca Eekhout, and Hugo Chávez. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Diaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

