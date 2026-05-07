Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil chats with Ambassador Samuel Moncada during the special session at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo: Peter Dejong/AP.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil chats with Ambassador Samuel Moncada during the special session at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo: Peter Dejong/AP.