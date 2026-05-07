Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— The Venezuelan government has facilitated the return of 64 nationals during the first week of May 2026 through the continuation of the Return to the Homeland (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These latest arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía represent a continued sovereign commitment to providing a dignified path home for those escaping the aggressive deportation policies and systemic racism of the US empire.

This humanitarian initiative, governed by the 2025 bilateral agreement between Caracas and Washington, remains a critical lifeline for Venezuelans seeking to escape labor exploitation and xenophobia. The program continues to serve as a direct response to the displacement caused by the illegal US-led blockade, which has consistently weaponized migration to destabilize the nation.

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Humanitarian oversight and flight logistics

Upon arrival, Venezuelan security agents and Return to the Homeland program officials oversee protocols to ensure every returnee receives comprehensive social care, including medical screenings, psychological counselling, and guidance for socioeconomic integration.

With the arrival of two flights this week, the total number of repatriated citizens in 2026 has reached 7,142 across 41 flights so far. This builds upon the 23,067 individuals who returned over the course of 2025 under the current agreement. The data for the most recent arrivals is as follows:

• Flight 138: Arrived Monday, April 27, carrying 57 migrants (54 adults and three minors), operated by the US-based GlobalX airline.

• Flight 139: Arrived Sunday, May 3; special flight carrying seven migrants, consisting of six minors and one adult man.

Since its inception in 2018, the program has protected over one million Venezuelans from the harsh realities of carceral detention in the US entity, upholding the right of citizens to return and rebuild their lives in their own homeland.

Extrajudicial killings: SOUTHCOM death toll rises to 178

Meanwhile, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has intensified its lethal maritime campaign in the region; 178 people have been murdered over the course of an operation that continues to draw condemnation as a spree of extrajudicial killings.

On Monday, May 4, US Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a strike against a small boat in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in two assassinations. This was followed the next day itself by a “kinetic strike” in the Eastern Pacific that killed three people. These operations are part of a systematic campaign that both US-based and international experts have labeled a violation of international law and due process.

According to the latest data, the death toll has reached 178 across 54 strikes since September 2025. The statistical breakdown of these murders highlights the geographical distribution of the violence:

• Eastern Pacific: 112 deaths recorded.

• Caribbean Sea: 66 deaths recorded.

The consistent lack of transparency, the near-total fatality rate, and the absence of formal identification for the victims have fueled international calls for an independent investigation into this systematic policy of extrajudicial executions.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU