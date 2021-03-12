Bachelet Assails Venezuela Once Again and Receives This Response (Communiqué)

The Bolivarian Government will review its relationship with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), led by Michelle Bachelet, in response to statements made by the top diplomat this Thursday, March 10. It will also evaluate the feasibility of renewing the Letter of Commitment that the country maintains with the United Nations (UN) body, for joint work and the operation of a local office in Caracas.

In this sense, Venezuela issued a communiqué in which it rejected unfounded statements issued by the UN official.

The document considers the defense of Venezuela’s right to guarantee strict and necessary adherence to the principles of objectivity, non-selectivity, impartiality and non-interference in internal affairs, as well as constructive dialogue.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regrets and rejects the misleading statements made today by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet during the 46th ordinary session of the UN Human Rights Council,” reads the communiqué.

Likewise, the Venezuelan government’s response affirms that Bachelet issued an unbalanced report. The report obeys the mandate of a politicized resolution promoted by the United States government, through the self-styled Lima Group; “in clear violation of the norms and principles that govern the treatment of human rights matters,” read the statement.

Pressures and speculations

The position established by the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is based in its repudiation of media campaigns and ideological speculation from which Michelle Bachelet’s statements are derived. “It is very worrying that the High Commissioner gives in to pressure from anti-Venezuelan actors and makes statements that are biased and far from the truth,” it said.

The communiqué also reiterated that the Venezuelan State has maintained fluid dialogue mechanisms with the UN Office, which has representation in Venezuelan territory.

“The information handled and presented by the High Commissioner is not very different from that disseminated by the governments and media that hope for a scene of violence in Venezuela,” the communiqué added.

Likewise, the statement ratified the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’s hopes for greater rigor and objectivity on the part of the High Commissioner and her technical teams.

Below is the official translation of the communiqué:

Venezuela to review relationship with Office of High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet in light of ill-advised declarations

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regrets and rejects the ill-advised statements made today by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, during the 46th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Her unbalanced report is mandated by a politicized resolution of the Human Rights Council, promoted by the Government of the United States through the self-proclaimed Lima Group, in clear violation of the norms and principles governing the treatment of human rights issues.

It is of great concern that the High Commissioner yields to pressure from anti-Venezuelan actors and makes biased statements far from the truth, echoing media campaigns and presenting ideologized speculations as facts. In spite of the presence of her Office in the field and the fluid dialogue mechanisms existing with the Venezuelan State, derived from the recently renewed Letter of Understanding on technical assistance and cooperation, the information handled and presented by the High Commissioner is not very different from that disseminated by governments and media that aspire to a scenario of violence in Venezuela.

In view of the unfounded accusations made, the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela will submit the relationship with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the forthcoming renewal of the Letter of Commitment to a review, in order to guarantee the strict and necessary adherence to the principles of objectivity, non-selectivity, impartiality, non-interference in the internal affairs and constructive dialogue. In this sense, Venezuela aspires to greater rigour and objectivity on the part of the High Commissioner and her technical teams.

-Caracas, March 11th, 2021

