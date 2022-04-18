Barrio Adentro Celebrates 19 Years of Service in Venezuela

With the satisfaction of saving millions of people, the Barrio Adentro Mission celebrates its nineteenth anniversary in Venezuela.

In Venezuela, the Barrio Adentro Mission celebrates 19 years of direct and free service to the people in health matters to satisfy this fundamental human need for popular power.

The Barrio Adentro Mission is a social program that began to be promoted by former president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, in 2003, with the help of the Cuban government, which is characterized by the use of Cuban and Venezuelan doctors, to offer health services to the Venezuelan population in poor areas all over the country.

The initiative was in response to the needs of the population excluded from the health system due to lack of resources, and allowed the creation of a management model with popular clinics and offices within the communities.

Barrio Adentro currently manages some 572 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centers, 586 Comprehensive Rehabilitation Rooms and 35 High Technology Centers, where every day the miracle of healing is possible for humble Venezuelans. In the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mission played a very important role.

According to Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, Barrio Adentro constituted the largest humanitarian operation ever known, in which some 153,000 Cuban collaborators provide services.

Featured image: Venezuelan senior being treated by a Barrio Adentro doctor. Photo: Twitter/@ViceVenezuela.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/EF

