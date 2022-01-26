Biden Federal Judge Nominee Persecuted Steve Donziger on Behalf of Chevron

One of Joe Biden’s latest federal judge nominees has environmental activists questioning the Democrat’s connections to Big Oil.

US President Joe Biden nominated a list of judges last week, and one of the nominees has particularly stood out due to her history with the Republican Party, including Donald Trump, and her involvement in a lawsuit by Chevron against environmental and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger.

“Outraged to learn that Biden has named Chevron lawyer Jennifer Rearden to be a federal judge,” Donziger tweeted last Thursday, January 20, in reaction to the nomination, highlighting Rearden’s work with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP on behalf of oil giant Chevron, and stating that she helped “jail [him], attack Indigenous peoples, and cover up a massive oil spill in the Amazon.”

“Biden must align with Planet Earth. Corrupt,” Donziger added.

RELATED CONTENT: Biden Says Latin America is US ‘Front Yard’, Trump Says ‘Back Yard’ — Pick Your Flavor of Neocolonialism

Donziger was one of the lawyers behind a 2011 ruling of over $9 billion against Chevron in an Ecuadorian court, where the oil company was accused of causing massive pollution damage that greatly affected parts of the Ecuadorian Amazon and the indigenous communities of the region. However, Chevron refused to pay the damages, rejected the verdict and even questioned the legitimacy of the judicial process, claimed treaty violations, and alleged misconduct by Donziger who represented the indigenous communities. Three years later, the oil multinational found support from a US federal court, which blocked the money from being collected. Chevron also filed a lawsuit against the government of Ecuador for trying to collect the damages by confiscation of the company’s asstes in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and the US.

The US court that gave the favorable verdict for Chevron also declared Donziger guilty of professional misconduct, and disbarred him. On October 1 last year, he was sentenced to six months in prison on a contempt of court charge, in a case littered with irregularities and violations of his rights. At that time, he was already under a court-imposed detention for 787 days.

He has denied all charges against him, and environmental activists continue to call for his release, blasting the legal campaign against him as politically motivated. Donziger has been in what he calls “illegal detention” since August 2019.

Fossil Free Media founder Jamie Henn called Rearden’s nomination “atrocious.”

Others reacted with disbelief upon learning that Rearden was previously nominated to serve as a federal judge in the Southern District of New York by none other than Trump. She was one of dozens of nominees to not receive a Senate confirmation vote. Rearden’s nomination was pushed in part by Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), according to a report from The Intercept.

RELATED CONTENT: Ola Bini Persecuted by Ecuador’s Government, Says Lawyer

Rearden has been a donor to Gillibrand in the past, but also numerous Republican politicians, including giving $2,300 to former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani during his unsuccessful run for president in 2008.

(RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

