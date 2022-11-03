This Wednesday, November 2, followers of Jair Bolsonaro protested in front of army barracks in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to demand that military chiefs stage a coup d’état to prevent the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from taking presidential office in Brazil.

As seen in several videos published on social networks, protesters sang the Brazilian anthem and gave Nazi salutes.

The demonstrations began on Sunday night, after the results confirmed Lula as the winner, with 50.9% of the vote versus the incumbent Bolsonaro, who received 49.1% of the vote

The demonstrations by Bolsonaristas in front of the military barracks took place after Bolsonaro’s post-election speech, in which he said supported the demonstrations.

“Lula cannot take over,” one protestor, identified as Rafael Viera said. “He was condemned, and he will not get a break if he assumes the government.”

The protesters interpreted the president’s speech as an invitation for them to continue demonstrating and claiming that the elections were fraudulent.

This Tuesday, after two days of silence, Bolsonaro finally spoke about the elections, without acknowledging his defeat against Lula.

Bolsonaro specified that “peaceful demonstrations are welcome,” and said that these newest protests are, in his opinion, “the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice over how the electoral process was carried out.”

“Bolsonaro did not recognize Lula’s victory in his speech,” said one of the protesters. “That’s why we are here, not to allow him to take office.”

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined that the Military Police participated in pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations, including on national roads and highways, and that Silvinei Vasques, director of the Highway Police, is under investigation.

The supreme court also authorized the military police to identify trucks used to block traffic, arrest any offenders, and fine them 100,000 reais (more than 19,000 dollars) per hour.

