In his acceptance speech, the new president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, told the world that his country is back.

During his first speech as president-elect, Lula promised to return Brazil to the position it held before the removal of his ally Dilma Rousseff in 2016, when Brazil was recognized as the founder of regional and international alliances such as BRICS, also made up of Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Pensavam que tinham acabado com a minha vida política. Que tinham me destruído. Mas estou aqui outra vez. Firme, forte e apaixonado. Não há nada que vá me fazer esmorecer. Bom dia e boa semana para todos. — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 31, 2022

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) said that he will fight for a new global system of governance, for the inclusion of more nations in the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN), as well as to put an end to the UN veto system.

Lula da Silva affirmed that the people were the real winners of the second round of the presidential elections, which he described as one of the most important.

“Here we are not facing a candidate, we are facing the machinery of the Brazilian state at the service of the candidate, to try to prevent us from winning the elections,” said Lula. “We come to the end of one of the most important elections in our history. An election that put two opposing projects of the country face to face and that today has a single and great winner: The Brazilian people.”

He added that this is not a victory for him, nor for the PT, nor for the parties that helped him in this campaign; rather, it is the victory of an immense democratic movement that was formed above political parties, above ideologies.

Likewise, he announced that from the first day of his government, January 1, 2023, he will attend to hunger in Brazil, since his commitment is to end it once again.

“Our most urgent commitment is to end hunger again,” said Lula. “We cannot accept that millions of people do not have anything to eat or that they consume less than necessary.”

In addition, he informed the public that he will resume the program “My house, my life” with which the most disadvantaged families who do not have housing will be served.

According to the results issued by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Lula won the Presidency with 50.9% of the votes (60,345,999), while Bolsonaro garnered 49.1% of the votes (58,206,354).

