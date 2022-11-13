By Carola Chávez – Nov 12, 2022

“Pgrésident Madugro!” Macron almost shouted, quickening his pace to catch up with Nicolás Maduro before winter catches up with him and his colleagues in denail who until the end of summer insisted on their plan to not recognize the president of Venezuela in favor of a stupid clown (aka Juan Guaidó), because he was ordered to do so by the White House. Oui, monsieur! Meaning, yes, sir!

Macron stunted, not only in height, but also in posture and dignity, there, shaking hands with Nicolás, who extended his hand to him with a calm smile, and with his face of “yes, of course, I was waiting for you, Emmanuel, I knew I was going to catch ya later.”

And there they met. There where the truth always crashes on all by its own weight, and the truth is that the scaffolding of lies that they put together to attack Venezuela, is collapsing on the heads of the liars, because so much arrogance and so much clumsiness together cannot build anything solid, stable, lasting…

“Whoever messes with Venezuela gets his due desserts,” Nicolás repeated there, while the so-called “International Community,” with its air of supremacists, celebrated the intelligence, honesty, and porcelain complexion of its new warmongering experiment: an imbecile puppet self-proclaimed president for no reason, who should open the doors to a foreign invasion of the country where—unfortunately—he was born. Or failing which, as it turned out to be, a clown figure who would serve as a signatory for the looting of Venezuelan resources abroad.

Drunk on misery, they celebrated every painful wound they inflicted on us, while inventing new forms of suffering to “twist our arms,” as Obama said, all fashion, in full laughter. This stubborn arm of ours that here, waiting for the right moment, waiting for them with Maduro, did not allow itself to be twisted.

El presidente Maduro se enfila a terminar el año 2022 reafirmando su autoridad al frente de Venezuela. https://t.co/mDEw3EDdzp — MV (@Mision_Verdad) November 11, 2022

“Presidenchí Maduro!” Now it is the prime minister of Portugal who tries to get close to the Venezuelan government, the real, real one, of course. Now all smiles, all kindness, he asks Nicolás how we are doing. “Very well!” Nicolás replies at once, without hesitation. And there, in the right moment, he asks the Portuguese how his country is doing. An early breath of winter made the prime minister shiver, and the festive tone of the conversation became pitiful… “It’s going well… but it’s not easy, with the cost of oil and gas it’s a problem…” To which President Maduro replies, “Whenever you want to visit us, we have many Portuguese in Venezuela.”

Here in the right place, we have many Portuguese expatriates, and a lot of oil too.

Meanwhile, the imbecile with acne on his face, whom they called “interim president,” the one that now nobody calls or names, on his Twitter account, which is his “presidential office,” fights with the stale air that surrounds him and demands respect, demands the review of multilateral organizations, demands a cure for acne… In short, he demands recognition, because the very moron was the only one who believed the lie they built around him. Even Fabi Fabulosa [his wife] knew it was all a lucrative show!

And here we are, climbing the mountain of difficulties imposed on us by the sanctions, the lies, the erratic arrogance of a rotten system, the hitmen sub-governments of the White House whose leaders today, feigning amnesia, seek the outstretched hand of our President Nicolás. And Nicolás, as always, all cool-headed, all nerves of steel, all strategic patience, with his Super Mustache smile, kindly greets those who, fleeing the winter of their own lies, end up crashing today with the inevitable truth, here in the right moment.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

