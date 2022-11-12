On Friday, November 11, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, stated that any process of dialogue and agreements with the opposition necessarily require the lifting of all unilateral coercive measures “that have cruelly affected the social and economic structures of the entire Venezuelan society.”

He expressed the willingness of the Venezuelan government to advance in a general agreement with the opposition, but this requires the so-called international community to understand that the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Venezuela must be lifted.

“There are 762 sanctions against our businesses, oil industry, airlines, agricultural products, the right of a Venezuelan to travel anywhere in the world, and any event of discussion, any event of dialogue, of negotiation, necessarily requires the end of these aggressive measures,” he said.

“We have been advancing in this process of dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition sectors,” Rodríguez stated during an interview with TVV’s special correspondent in Paris, Goi Azúa.

The National Assembly president said that the government and the opposition have progressed in agreements on social matters “which are still in reserve and details will be provided in due time.”

Meeting with presidents of France, Argentina and Colombia to promote dialogue

The plenipotentiary delegate of the Venezuelan government for dialogue, Jorge Rodríguez, held a meeting on Friday with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; of France, Emmanuel Macron; and of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, in Paris, to promote dialogue with a sector of the opposition.

Rodríguez, in the VTV interview, highlighted the willingness of the presidents, as well as the representative of Norway who also participated in the meeting, and added that “dialogue and negotiation in Venezuela have found three new friends” at the Paris Peace Forum.

“A very important meeting where the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, the foreign minister of the Kingdom of Norway, participated, and expressed their willingness to be part of any process for the accompaniment and facilitation of negotiations and dialogues between a sector of the Venezuelan opposition and the Bolivarian rovernment,” said Rodríguez.

He also referred to the handshake between French President Emmanuel Macron and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. “I would like to know how the peoples of the world should associate in peace as Venezuela has promoted in a diplomacy of peace,” he said.

"Estamos trabajando, sabrán de nosotros muy pronto", dijo en exclusiva Rodríguez a la enviada especial de TVV a Paris, Goi Azúa. pic.twitter.com/BDg85ZboAa — TVV Noticias (@TVVnoticias) November 11, 2022

“We are convinced that the way forward for Venezuela is dialogue, the suspension of all illegal sanctions and respect for the Constitution,” he continued.

La oposición de Venezuela que se agrupa bajo la Plataforma Unitaria, y que este viernes sostiene una reunión exploratoria con delegados chavistas en París, espera que la mesa de diálogo de México pueda relanzarse "muy pronto". pic.twitter.com/XurkAyoFTi — TVV Noticias (@TVVnoticias) November 11, 2022

Rodríguez is in France to participate in the Paris Peace Forum, an international meeting whose aim is to look for solutions to conflicts around the world.

The coordinator of the Venezuelan opposition delegation, Gerardo Blyde, also reiterated the willingness for peace of the political sector he represents. “We Venezuelans have an opportunity to look for solutions and address specific substantive issues,” he said.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/RQ/SC

