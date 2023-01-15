January 15, 2023
Venezuelan teachers hold a banner that reads "Mission Robinson, In Defense of the Homeland" during a march supporting the Bolivarian Revolution and President Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, Saturday, January 14, 2023. Photo: Últimas Noticias.

