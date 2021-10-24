Chile: Carabineros Repress Peaceful Demonstration Two Years After Popular Uprising

On Friday, October 22, Chile’s special forces, known as Carabineros, were deployed to suppress a peaceful demonstration held at Plaza Dignidad in capital Santiago. The demonstration celebrated the second anniversary of the start of the social uprising that shook Chile back in 2019.

On Friday, protesters gathered in the main square of Santiago to demand freedom for the political prisoners detained during the social unrest in late 2019.

The Carabineros arrived at around 8:00 p.m. in the downtown area of Santiago to disperse the protest. According to police, two were arrested, including a minor, for public disorder.

Manifestante nos da su impresión a 2 años de la revuelta popular en Plaza de la Dignidad (20:32) pic.twitter.com/TAnC2eOkr9 — PIENSAPRENSA 280 mil Seguidores (@PiensaPrensa) October 22, 2021

Like every Friday for the past two years, dozens of people took to the streets to remember the 2019 popular revolt and to demand President Sebastián Piñera’s resignation.

The protesters emphasized that they will continue to hold demonstrations, and denounced the security forces for their actions against citizens carried out in complete impunity.

During the protest, which was mostly peaceful, barricades were raised at Vicuña Mackenna next to the Alameda park and Almirante Simpson street, specifically, in front of the Argentine embassy.

Meanwhile, lawyers and the family of Cristián Valdebenito, who died from the impact of a tear gas bomb in Plaza Dignidad in 2019, met the prosecutor of Chile on Friday and called on the Carabineros to collaborate with the investigation.

Attorneys Ciro Colombara and Aldo Díaz, representing the Valdebenito family, stated that “the family has expressed its concern to [Prosecutor] Jorge Abbott, given that almost 2 years have passed since the homicide and there has not been any formalization of legal proceedings yet. It is essential that the Carabineros collaborate with the investigation and submit all the information they have.”

Featured Image. Carabineros repressed a protest in Santiago, Chile, held on the two year anniversary of the 2019 popular uprising. File photo

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

