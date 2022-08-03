On Monday, August 1, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The meeting was heldat Miraflores Palace in Caracas, where Griffiths and his delegation was received by Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Faría.

Griffiths arrived in Venezuela on Sunday, July 31, and his visit ended on Tuesday. He commented on twitter account upon his arrival, “I have come to Caracas for the first time. I look forward to collaborating with the government and other key partners to address some of the most pressing social needs.”

Griffiths’ work agenda in Venezuela was aimed at “supporting ongoing efforts to address humanitarian and social needs, strengthening the provision of basic services.”

The OCHA representative also held a meeting with the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, at the headquarters of the Federal Legislative Palace.

Griffiths also held a meeting with the officials of the various United Nations agencies who work in Venezuela, as well as representatives of national and international NGOs that are active in the country.

