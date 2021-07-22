CNE will Provide Technical Support to AD for Táchira State Primaries – 21N Regional Elections

The National Electoral Council (CNE) will provide technical support to the right-wing opposition party Democratic Action (AD)—the faction led by Bernabe Gutierrez—for its primary elections in the state of Táchira. The primaries are held in the framework of preparations for the November 21 regional elections. The news was reported by the CNE’s official Twitter account @cneesvzla.

In the statement, the CNE pointed out that the governor of Táchira, AD’s Laidy Gómez, met previously with the vice president of the Council, Enrique Márquez, from whom she formally requested support to carry out its primary elections in the Andean state.

RELATED CONTENT: 21N: CNE Initiates Candidate Nomination Process

El presidente del Poder Electoral, Pedro Calzadilla, saludó a la gobernadora del estado Táchira, Laidy Gómez, quien se reunió con el vicepresidente Enrique Márquez para solicitar apoyo técnico en elecciones primarias en el estado Táchira. pic.twitter.com/2ehq7J7wFe — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) July 20, 2021

The current governor of Táchira explained on her Instagram account that, “complying with the requirement of Táchira specified by UNIDAD, I have formally requested the holding of primary elections before the CNE authorities.”

RELATED CONTENT: Unity? Opposition Leaders React to CNE Decision to Reinstate MUD as Valid Political Party for 21N Regional Elections (Adelante)

She reported that the request was made to facilitate the work of the operational structures of her party, whose leadership fully agrees with this initiative, as well as other political organizations that will announce their support in due time.

She announced that the CNE will help in this process, which will be completed before the expiration of the deadline for providing nominations for the ballots. “It is the most responsible thing that I can offer to my state Táchira, as a governor in office and aspiring to re-election,” she told to the cameras of Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

Featured image: Laidy Gómez, governor of Tachira state, and CNE President Pedro Calzadilla. Photo courtesy of CNE.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL