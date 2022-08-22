Colombian Minister of Transport Guillermo Reyes asked Colombian airlines to be prepared for resuming flights between Colombia and Venezuela, once the border is reopened.

Reyes requested for the airlines Avianca, Viva Air and Latam to start with preparations so that they can soon offer Colombians and Venezuelans the possibility of traveling by air.

“They are airlines that operate in Colombia, the call is for them to be prepared so that when our diplomatic relations are resumed, as well as mobility between the two countries, they will be able to offer Colombians and Venezuelans the possibility of traveling by air,” said the Colombian minister.

Reyes stressed that resuming flights between Colombia and Venezuela will bring tourism and economic benefits to both countries.

In that sense, he indicated that the directors of these airlines are working hard to ensure that everything goes as expected.

He announced that October would be the pilot month to resume commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela.

“They have told us that in October they would be ready to do it and they are already working on it… I have no doubt that very soon both presidents will meet at the border and relations will be resumed there,” he added.

The statements were made during the “Border Agreement” forum in Cúcuta, which was attended by authorities from both countries and more than 200 business people, with the aim of resuming trade relations.

Reyes specified that he will soon meet with his Venezuelan counterpart to discuss what the issue of parking and security will look like, once the border is opened.

“There is concern about how it will be when they open the border in terms of parking and security conditions. That is why we are going to talk with the (Venezuelan) minister of transportation to obtain reciprocal conditions,” he detailed.

He explained that mobility on the border is centered between the four bridges, all of which are in good structural condition for use, for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Vehicle crossing (besides commercial trucks) have been halted between both countries since 2015, with the exception of few short sporadic openings. Many in both countries see this reopening as a good sign.

The Colombian minister pointed out that they are working with the National Roads Institute (INVÍAS) to equip border crossings with adequate infrastructure and security.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

