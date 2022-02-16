Colombian President Duque in Desperation Mode, Begs EU to Pay for ‘Venezuelan Migrants’

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, asked the European Union (EU) to speed up the payment of donations to Colombia, supposedly destined to assisting Venezuelan migrants, although the majority of Venezuelan migrants in Colombia wonder where all these donations end up. This renewed plea occurred despite the fact that there are an increasing amount of Venezuelan migrants returning to Venezuela due to the terrible economic situation in Colombia, xenophobia, and concerns about their personal safety. This trend is also encouraged by the economic recovery in Venezuela.

“It is necessary to accelerate the disbursements of the donor groups to accompany the efforts of all nations,” said Duque during his controversial European tour less than six months before the end of his presidency. “They are not resources that we ask for ourselves, but resources that are requested for migrants, and the speed of disbursements also creates enduring confidence in the dynamic cooperation that is required.” Duque is not eligible to run for another term.

The Colombian president acknowledged having received “aid” from the aforementioned European bloc, but insisted on “greater agility in disbursements.”

Last November, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia denounced Duque’s government before the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for aggravated fraud against the international community. In addition, Plasencia requested an audit that “demonstrates where donations really go,” referring to the billions of dollars that United Nations agencies have granted to the Colombian president.

The top Venezuelan diplomat also recalled that Venezuelan has not requested resources from multilateral organizations to serve the more than six million Colombian emigrants living in Venezuela.

Several members of the European Parliament questioned the double standard of Europe receiving Iván Duque with a “red carpet,” as Colombia has been accused of countless human rights violations during the National Strike of 2021, inaction faced with regular massacres staining the streets of Colombia red, while taking decisive steps to destroy the Peace Agreement signed by his predecessor with guerrilla movements, all under Duque’s watch. In the following tweet, for example, one can hear the speech of Spanish Member of Parliament Miguel Urban, of the Podemos party, in Spanish, in which he drew attention to these aforementioned facts:

Featured image: European Parliament members wearing white t-shirts stamped with the names of Colombians kneel during the National Strike in 2021, protesting the speech of Colombian President Iván Duque in the European Parliament. Photo: Twitter/@OezlemADemirel.

(La IguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

