Civic-Military Unity, Empowering the People, and Promoting Development are Essential for Defeating TANCOL

By The National Coordination of the Bolívar and Zamora Revolutionary Current (CRBZ) – Feb 14, 2022

At the Bolívar and Zamora Revolutionary Current (CRBZ) of Venezuela, we wholeheartedly support the declarations made by Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino when he informed the country about the current state of Operation Bolivarian Shield Vuelvan Caras, which has been active in the state of Apure, Venezuela—specifically, in the part of Apure which borders Colombia—against armed drug-trafficking Colombian terrorists (TANCOL).

It is necessary to recognize as highly positive the results that FANB (Bolivarian Armed National Force of Venezuela) has obtained through this operation. The overwhelming deployment, which saw a strong civic-military union, has achieved important results: the displacement and retreat of the [dissident] FARC’s 10th Front towards Colombian territory, the destruction and dismantling of camps and [narcotics] laboratories, the neutralization of explosives and mines—in sum, the liberation of our territory and of our people from the grave threat represented by those groups, who are an instrument of the US and of the Colombian oligarchy, and who serve to attack Venezuela and to destabilize the peace and democracy of the country.

RELATED CONTENT: TANCOL in Arauca-Apure: NATO Projection into Latin America?

All of us who carry out our political-social lives in those territories of the Paéz de Apure township have been able to see with our own eyes the effectiveness of this operation. The conviction and precision, beholden to legal principles and to human rights, with which FANB has carried out its operations has made it possible for the aggressive behavior to be de-escalated and for the territory to be effectively freed.

In this regard, we believe that, following this victory, it is indispensable to shift to an organizational offensive in political and social terms. The way in which this victory was secured, plus deepening this process and maintaining perpetual sovereignty in these territories, is the way in which the people will be empowered. Only by strengthening PSUV there, the mechanisms of organizing the people, the communal councils, the communes, the associations of producers, and the other methods of empowering the people, can Venezuela guarantee its sovereignty in that stretch of territory. This is the key.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Denounces Colombian Terrorist Group Tancol’s Infiltration into Venezuela

Another key is the necessity of designing and executing an integral development plan for the region. This plan should encompass productive development, attention to social needs, empowering the people, and other fundamental political work in the territory. Next to the military, the organization of the people is also a shield that, together with attention to social needs and productive development, is central to the defense of sovereignty, peace, and democracy on the border.

We can only achieve this through strict civic-military union and with the active and committed participation of all of the forces of Chavismo which are present there. In this way, CRBZ is and will be present, on the front lines, of this political and social battle, with all of its accumulated wisdom, all of its experience, bringing its disciple and humility there where it is needed to secure this victory.

Featured image: A group of Venezuelans hoist two of their nation’s flags. Photo: CRBZ

(CRBZ)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.