Countdown Begins in Venezuela for Bicentennial Celebration of the Battle of Carabobo – Legacy of Freedom

The countdown for the celebration of the Battle of Carabobo’s Bicentennial began in Venezuela as the Presidential Commission for the Battle and Victory of Carabobo fine-tuned preparations and adjusted activities programmed to commemorate the 200-year anniversary of the epic showdown that sealed the nation’s independence on June 24, 1821.

Social media networks reflected the progress that has been made in the lead-up to the significant day, when all Venezuelans will join with the National Government to celebrate the military milestone marking the definitive end of Spanish imperialist domination over Venezuelan territory.

The National Music Company Foundation reported, via Twitter, that “under the direction of José Patiño and accompanied for this event by the voice of Virgilio ‘Chusmita‘ Tirado, the @OTNACIONAL is preparing to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, with the best of Venezuelan music.”

#Entérate📢| En la dirección de José Patiño y acompañados en esta ocasión por la voz de Virgilio "Chusmita" Tirado, la @OTNACIONAL se preprapara para conmemorar el Bicentenario de la Batalla de Carabobo, con lo mejor de la música Venezolana 🎵🇻🇪#PuebloDefensorDeLaPatría pic.twitter.com/nKbFGywbCn — Fundación Compañía Nacional de Música (@Ven_Musica) June 17, 2021

Maestro Rubén Capriles will conduct the National Philharmonic Orchestra, the Caracas Martial Band and the Orfeón Libertador, in the production of “Sounds of Independence,” a musical program that brings together the work of Venezuelan conductor Federico Villena (1835-1900) and poet/dramatist Félix Soublette (1820-99).

In an interview with Minister Ernesto Villegas, Capriles was pleased to announce that audio clips would be recorded as part of preparations for the commemorative performance, which brings together various generations, and “deeply moves us, emotionally, for the moments of anguish that were experienced in those years; and at the same time makes us joyous because of the great… achievement of independence.”

The Division General José Tomás Mires 613 Tunnel Engineer Battalion Section reported that they are ready for a special presentation in the parade that will be held on the occasion of the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, which will also commemorate the Bolivarian Army.

The Engineer Battalion Section belongs to the Miranda 43 Integral Defense Operational Zone, stationed in one of Caracas’ Integral Defense Strategic Regions, in compliance with Article 328 of the Venezuelan Magna Carta.

#18Jun el @613bingmires ya listo para dar demostraciones en el desfile con motivo al Bicentenario de la la Batalla de Carabobo y Día del Ejército Bolivariano.#PuebloDefensorDeLaPatria pic.twitter.com/t9c3UTqJol — 613 Batallón de Acodicionamiento de Ingenieros (@613bingmires) June 18, 2021

Minister for Interior, Carmen Meléndez, also joined the preparations for the Bicentennial, exhibiting mural art created for the day of great historical significance to all the Venezuelan people.

Through her official Twitter account @gestionperfecta, she highlighted, with images, the colorful feats worthy of admiration, created by talented young artists in honor of the triumphal entry of the Liberator Simón Bolívar into Caracas.

¡El arte mural nos atrae por su monumentalidad y especial composición de las imágenes! Un excelente trabajo, digno de admiración, están desarrollando estos jóvenes artistas plásticos ¡Nos preparamos para este 29 de junio, cuando el Libertador hará su entrada triunfal a Caracas! pic.twitter.com/1TECSRhQVp — Carmen Meléndez (@gestionperfecta) June 17, 2021

In another tweet, Minister Melendez, related how the “the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro Highway is filled with color, movement and textures! The culture of our ancestors, their faces and expressions of courage transform this important transportation artery.”

On April 11, 2021, the Head of State Nicolás Maduro announced the formation of a special team to direct the plans, with the idea of ​​placing Caracas “at the highest level of beauty and preparation in order for all the people to be able to celebrate with Bolívar on this date, and on the days after his arrival; so that the people of Caracas can remember that unique moment in history.”

El Plan Caracas Patriota, Bella y Segura contempla la construcción de un monumento en honor a los héroes y heroínas de la Batalla de Carabobo, en la avenida Bolívar. Los trabajos incluyen el asfaltado y embellecimiento de los alrededores, respetando la vegetación en toda el área pic.twitter.com/SQOGloipdk — Carmen Meléndez (@gestionperfecta) June 16, 2021

On that occasion, the President revealed that Admiral Meléndez would assume the coordination of the aforementioned plan, accompanied by the Minister of the Office of the President, Jorge Márquez; Minister for Electric Energy, Néstor Reverol; head of Government of Caracas, Nahum Fernández; mayor Erika Farías; Governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez; president of the Venezuela Bella Mission, Jacqueline Faría; among others.

On June 24, 2019, the President of the Republic appointed 10 members of the 2021 Bicentennial Presidential Commission to take charge of organizing the performances, productions and artistic exhibits to commemorate 200 years since the victory of Simon Bolivar’s army over the last remnants of Spanish imperialist troops in Venezuela, setting the course for the nation’s independence.

Featured image: Chavismo placed the role of Indigenous Venezuelans in the Independence War in its proper place. Mural being finished in Caracas of an Indigenous woman. Photo courtesy of @gestionperfecta.

