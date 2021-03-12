Cuban Head of State Meets Venezuela Executive Vice-President

Havana, March 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez held talks Tuesday in Havana with Venezuela’s Executive Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez, who headed her country’s delegation to the 21st Venezuela-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission.

During the talks, the Cuban head of state affirmed his country’s support of Venezuela and its willingness to keep deepening bilateral cooperation. President Diaz-Canel strongly condemned the coercive and unilateral measures by Washington and its allies against the homeland of independence hero Simon Bolivar and Bolivarian revolution leader Hugo Chavez.

The Venezuelan top government official on her part rejected the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.

Rodriguez and Diaz-Canel exchanged about bilateral and multilateral issues, including bilateral cooperation and the current regional and international arena marked by the impact by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Venezuelan vice-president was accompanied by Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jimenez, Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro and her country’s ambassador to Havana Adan Chavez Frias.

On the Cuban side were Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and the ministers of Foreign Trade, Energy and Mines as well as Cuban ambassador to Venezuela Dagoberto Rodriguez.

Featured image: File Photo.

(Cuban News Agency )