Cuban President Díaz-Canel and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Review Bilateral Agenda to Strengthen Cooperation

On Friday, July 16, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received the Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, who is on a working visit in the Caribbean island country.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the main aspects of the cooperation relation between the two nations and other topics of interest, like the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cuban president ratified the unwavering solidarity of Cuba with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its people, reported a press release from the Vice Presidency of Venezuela.

For her part, the Venezuelan vice president sent a message of solidarity and support to Cuba from President Nicolás Maduro, in the face of the political-media campaign against Cuba and the intensification of the blockade imposed by the United States.

From the Cuban side, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez, and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, participated in the meeting.

Also, the general director of the Cuban Ministry for Foreign Relations for Latin America, Eugenio Martínez, and the Cuban Ambassador in Venezuela, Dagoberto Rodríguez, were present at the meeting.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was accompanied by Adán Chávez, Venezuelan ambassador to Cuba.

Featured image: Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Photo courtesy of Alba Ciudad.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC