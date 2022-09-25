The defense ministers of Venezuela and Colombia met at the Colombia-Venezuela border on Saturday, September 24, prior to the reopening of the binational border scheduled for Monday.

Venezuelan Minister for Defense Vladimir Padrino López announced this in a video published on social media platforms from San Antonio del Táchira, near the border with Colombia. “Good morning Venezuela! From the Simón Bolívar International Bridge we tell our people: good news is coming for the Great Homeland!” he wrote in a Twitter post. He also announced his meeting with Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

¡Buenos días Venezuela! Desde el Puente Internacional “Simón Bolívar” le decimos a nuestro pueblo: ¡Vienen buenas noticias para la Patria Grande! pic.twitter.com/qV5gfbMePG — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) September 24, 2022

The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti shared another image of the two ministers shaking hands. “At the Simón Bolívar bridge (Norte de Santander and Táchira) where the borders between Colombia and Venezuela will be formally opened this Monday, September 26, the defense ministers of our countries, Iván Velásquez and Vladimir Padrino, are meeting today. Let’s move forward!” Benedetti wrote on Twitter.

Desde el puente Simón Bolívar (Nte. de Santander y Táchira) donde se abrirán formalmente las fronteras entre Colombia y Venezuela este lunes 26 de septiembre, se reúnen hoy los ministros de Defensa de nuestros países @Ivan_Velasquez_ y @vladimirpadrino. ¡Avanzamos! pic.twitter.com/HOusqiXnfU — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) September 24, 2022

Freddy Bernal, governor of Táchira state, was also present at the meeting on the bridge.

Everything is ready for this Monday, September 26, when the historic reopening of the border will take place. Representatives of various entities, including those from commercial, transportation, and defense areas of the governments of both countries, have been meeting to strengthen confidence.

Bernal reported that in the border municipalities of San Antonio del Táchira and Pedro María Ureña, three special security units will be installed, which will be accompanied by a considerable increase in the number of security agents, as well as the necessary equipment for their operation.

Por orientaciones del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro me encuentro en el Puente Internacional Simón Bolívar en #SanAntonio junto a un equipo multidisciplinario haciendo ajustes, conversando con la gente y valorando esta hermosa espectativa que será la Apertura de Frontera el #26Sep. pic.twitter.com/yGXgl52wcs — Freddy Bernal (@FreddyBernal) September 21, 2022

This reinforcement will comprise officers of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Táchira Police who will patrol the two border municipalities, and the number of patrols will be increased for better deployment along the 164 kilometers of border between the two nations, Bernal added.

Parliamentarians to meet before border reopening

In the lead-up to the border reopening scheduled for this Monday, parliamentarians of the two countries will also meet at the border, as announced by the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez.

Venezuelan and Colombian parliamentarians will meet between Cúcuta (Colombia) and Táchira (Venezuela) on Sunday, September 25, the day before the border reopening.

