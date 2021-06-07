Delcy Rodríguez: Despite US Blackmail, 11% Venezuelans are Already Vaccinated

The Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez reported this Saturday, June 5, that despite the blackmail of the government of the United States—which announced its refusal to send any vaccines to Venezuela—the Venezuelan people are receiving their doses of COVID-19 immunization.

“This is a very meaningful response that our people are giving, that we will not submit to any blackmail or extortion,” said Rodríguez. “The criminal Juan Guaidó, who also wanted to extort the Venezuelan people, who wanted to politicize the issue of vaccines—here it is, our people getting vaccinated in an orderly manner.”

During an inspection of one of the vaccination centers located at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela (UBV) in Caracas, the vice president reported that in June Venezuela will receive additional vaccine doses thanks to the support of countries such as Russia, China, and Cuba. “As much as imperialist powers try to prevent it, President Maduro’s commitment to the people has meant that there are vaccines for Venezuelans.”

She recalled that the goal is to achieve the immunization of 70% of the population: “We already have 11% of the population vaccinated, so we are making progress in the immunization process.”

In international matters, the senior executive officer classified the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Colombia as worrisome. “The situation in Colombia is worrying for both regional and global health authorities.”

“We must not lower our guard, because [events in] South American countries are still very complicated,” noted Rodríguez. “In addition to Iván Duque’s massacres of the youth and Colombian civilians, the people of Colombia are in a situation where they are overwhelmed by COVID-19.”

She pointed out that this week the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) released an alert about events in Colombia, which currently has the highest rate of infections and mortality due to the pandemic.

In this sense, Rodríguez stressed that the decision of President Nicolás Maduro has been to keep our borders closed. “No one can enter Venezuela through this epidemiological barrier, without [passing through] the shield that has been established with the health and security authorities of our country… to prevent infected people from arriving from Colombia and Brazil and spreading the virus.”

She urged the Venezuelan people to be aware and mindful, and to take precautions to ensure their own well-being. “Even when we vaccinating ourselves we have to continue to take care even more,” commented Rodríguez. “We have seen a lot of spread, so we call on the population to maintain prevention measures, to go out alone and do what is strictly necessary, because we are facing a particular and unique situation, with the reality that Colombia is experiencing,” she added, without reiterating that Brazil also faces a national emergency.

“The protocol is to maintain distancing, to use masks correctly, avoid crowds, and maintain the personal hygiene measures that are required to control this virus, and we will continue with the 7+7 method, and continue to monitor the epidemiological situation of the country,” Rodríguez emphasized.

Featured image: Venezuela now has 11% of its population vaccinated. Photo courtesy of Ultimas Noticias.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL