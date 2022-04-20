Diosdado Cabello Demands Justice for Residents Evicted from Villa Zamorana in Guatire

Deputy Cabello insisted on the need to render justice faced with the disgraceful treatment to which they were subjected.

The Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, called for the full “weight of the law” to fall upon the mayor of the Zamora municipality of Miranda state, Raziel Rodriguez, who authorized the illegal eviction of families living in the Villa Zamora 2021 subdivision, in Guatire. Through his Twitter account, Cabello reported that he went to Guatire to visit the affected families.

“I spoke with President Maduro,” wrote Cabello. “I went to Guatire, I visited the brothers and sisters who, trampled by the municipal police, on the orders of the mayor, destroyed everything: homes, crops, ancient trees. We demand justice, we’ll go deep. Venceremos!”

“We will use all legal mechanisms so that all the damages that were done to them are compensated, and that this man, called ‘mayor of Guatire,’ municipality of Zamora, goes to court and answers for the acts of human rights violations against these comrades,” Cabello said last Wednesday during the broadcast of his television show Con el Mazo Dando.

Residents of the town of Guatire, in Miranda state, denounced this Wednesday the abuses committed by the Guatire Textil company against peasant families in the area with the complicity of the opposition mayor and municipal police.

“They demolished their houses, beat them and took them prisoner,” Cabello stated. “We have given instructions that the complaint be made regarding human rights violations. These families have been living there for years. One of those affected is a citizen who is a cultural heritage individual of the Zamora municipality, who has planted and cultivated crops there all his life and built his house with his own hands. We are going to provide all the support to these families.”

The complaint was made by Lennys Medina, granddaughter of one of those affected, Exiquio Ruiz Ñañez, who is Cultural Patrimony of the Zamora municipality.

Through her Twitter account Medina posted a series of photographs and videos of the way in which the company and local authorities dispossessed the residents who worked the land, in addition to the complete destruction of the plantations and houses.

The mayor of Guatire, leader of the opposition party Neighborhood Force (Fuerza Vecinal), Raziel Rodríguez, will be tried for ordering the illegal demolition of houses, the Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced this past Sunday.

The chief prosecutor wrote on his Twitter account that an audio recording of Rodriguez issuing the order to tear down the houses was captured by the Public Ministry.

This group of houses were built in the Villa Zamora 2021 subdivision, as reported by a spokeswoman for the 13 affected families.

Featured image: Peasant woman with what remains of her belongings after the illegal eviction authorized by the mayor of Guatire to please the owners of Guatire Textil, a private company. Photo: Twitter/@LennysMedina.

(Últimas Noticias) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

