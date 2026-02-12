During a diplomatic ceremony in Caracas for the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil delivered a message of solidarity and support to the West Asian nation.

“The destiny of our people will not be determined by bombs or missiles, it will not be determined by aircraft carriers,” he stated this Tuesday, February 10. “Our destiny is defined and guaranteed by our morality, by our ethics, and by our values, which are superior to any weapon of war.”

En nombre del Gobierno Bolivariano, nos complace haber sido parte de la celebración del 47 aniversario de la Revolución Islámica de Irán, que el de febrero de 1979 puso fin al régimen monárquico. Agradecemos al embajador de Irán, Ali Chegini, por una velada que enalteció los… pic.twitter.com/3DOG61yIjy — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 11, 2026

During the event, Gil emphasized that the future of Tehran and Caracas “is peace with social justice; peace with solidarity; peace with growth.” He also highlighted that the relations between the two countries remain open and are aimed at achieving the collective well-being of their peoples.

“It is always said that friends are there for you in good times and bad,” Gil explained. “Iran has always been with us, in good times and bad.”

The Iranian ambassador accredited to Venezuela, Ali Chegini, reiterated his nation’s opposition to the dominant intentions of the West, and recalled that the “Islamic Revolution defeated a dictatorial regime that worked in favor of the interests of imperialism.”

Following the bombing carried out by US imperial troops against populated areas of Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua, on January 3, which left more than 120 dead and ended with the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, US colonialism has intensified aggressions and threats against various nations, including Iran and Cuba, among others.

On January 26, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talai Nik warned that Iran’s defensive capabilities had developed significantly and that “in the event of any aggression against the country, whether by the US or the Zionist regime, the response will be more forceful and painful than in the past.” His remarks came amid threats of US military intervention against Iran.

(Diario Vea) by Yonaski Moreno

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU