 Diosdado Cabello: Venezuela Has Released 808 Prisoners – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 27, 2026
Diosdado Cabello, secretary general of the PSUV. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando.

Diosdado Cabello, secretary general of the PSUV. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando.

Translate »