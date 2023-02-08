February 7, 2023
Advertisement of the Revolución Ciudadana party where a person holds a flag and in a strip at the bottom it reads : "return with more strength" and on the right side can be seen former president Rafael Correa smiling. File photo.

Advertisement of the Revolución Ciudadana party where a person holds a flag and in a strip at the bottom it reads : "return with more strength" and on the right side can be seen former president Rafael Correa smiling. File photo.