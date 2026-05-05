This Sunday, house-to-house deployment of an Integral Care Brigade to aid Venezuela’s elderly population began. The initiative was announced by acting president Delcy Rodríguez on April 30 with the aim of improving health, nutriotion, and social programs for the aged.

In Tumeremo, administrative capital of Guayana Esequiba state, the mMinister for Elderly Men and Women, Grandmothers and Grandfathers of the Homeland, Magally Viña, led a session in which care routes were established for the most vulnerable and remote communities in that state.

Meanwhile, Aragua state deployed 1,910 brigade members distributed across the state’s 191 communes. From the José Ángel Lamas municipality, Mayor Tony García noted that the aim is to identify, house by house, elderly people at risk in order to provide concrete responses in terms of health and food, working in coordination with communal councils and Self-Government Chambers.

The deployment in Miranda state reached Barrio Bolívar in Petare in a joint effort between the regional government and the municipal authority. The action was praised by the spokesperson for the Unidos por Bolívar commune, María Collantes, who said that “these house-to-house visits bring dignity to those who have given everything for the homeland.”

In addition to recording each elderly person’s needs, this first deployment included the distribution of medical supplies and food, according to a press release from the Sectoral Vice-Presidency for Social and Territorial Socialism.

(Diario VEA) by Yonaski Moreno

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL