A series of leaked audio recordings of private conversations, released by the outlet Canal Red and the platform Hondurasgate, have uncovered an alleged network of corruption and international interference aimed at facilitating the return to power of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández with the backing of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, among others.

According to the material released — which includes audio obtained from platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram between January and April 2026 — the operation involves foreign funding, political pressure, and strategic agreements to turn Honduras into a key geopolitical enclave for US and Israeli interests in Central America.

The alleged plan: return to power and strategic control

According to the leaked conversations, the central objective is to secure Hernández’s return to the Honduran presidency following the eventual annulment of the legal proceedings against him. The recordings outline a scheme in which the current president, Nasry Asfura, would serve as a transitional figure, paving the way for future candidacy by the former leader.

Should this scenario materialize, Hernández would position himself as a regional political operator aligned with the US and its international vassals and tasked with advancing an agenda that would include:

Installation of strategic military infrastructure.

Control of special economic zones.

Development of legal frameworks favourable to foreign technology companies, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence.

The pardon: the operation’s key element

One of the most controversial elements of the investigation is the alleged pardon granted to Hernández by Trump despite the former Honduran president having been sentenced to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking offences in the US.

In one of the recordings, attributed to Hernández himself, he explains that the funds used to secure the pardon came from “a group of rabbis.” Minutes later, he clarifies that “Israel” and Benjamin Netanyahu are “in large part” responsible for the pardon — and then goes further, specifying that not just “in large part” but “in every part.”

The recording also states that the assets did not come directly from US politicians but from groups linked to pro-Israeli interests, pointing to a possible international funding network.

Network of complicity in Honduras

The leaks also involve various Honduran political figures, including:

Tomás Zambrano;

Cosette López-Osorio;

María Antonieta Mejía.

In the recordings, these individuals coordinate actions to remove legal obstacles, consolidate institutional control, and weaken the opposition, with the aim of facilitating Hernández’s return.

One recording attributed to Mejía reflects direct political support: “The people want President Juan Orlando… count on our support.”

Elections under suspicion

The alleged operation is set against the backdrop of the presidential elections of November 30, 2026, which were marked by irregularities, delays in the vote count, and claims of foreign interference.

Following the vote, Asfura was declared the winner with just over 40% of the vote, amid questions over the transparency of the process. At the same time, international pressure was reported, including visa restrictions targeting electoral officials who were pushing for a review of the results.

Honduras as a geopolitical enclave

The underlying thrust of the scheme, according to the leaked material, would be to turn Honduras into a strategic hub for foreign interests, replicating existing models of military and economic cooperation but with a greater degree of political and territorial control.

This would include the expansion of US military bases, regional logistical control, and the consolidation of special economic zones, in a context of global competition between powers.

No official confirmation

To date, none of the allegations contained in the recordings has been confirmed by official authorities, and no formal investigations into the released material have been reported.

Nevertheless, the revelations have sparked debate about sovereignty, electoral transparency, and foreign influence in Latin America — a case that could escalate to the international level if the facts are substantiated.

(El Soberano)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL