Eleven Suspects in Moïse’s Murder Arrested at Taiwanese Embassy in Haiti

So far, Haitian authorities have arrested 28 people for allegedly being implicated in Moïse’s murder. Among them are 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans, confirmed the Haitian government.

On Friday, July 9, the Taiwanese Embassy in Haiti confirmed that 11 suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were detained at its facilities in Port-au-Prince.

The suspects had entered the embassy earlier in the day while fleeing Haitian police, according to police reports.

Taiwanese diplomats immediately authorized the operation to demonstrate their nation’s commitment to the Haitian people and to allow ”the truth of the incident to be discovered as soon as possible.”

After a police operation that began at 4 p.m., the 11 suspects were arrested and later transferred to police facilities for questioning.

So far, Haitian authorities have arrested 28 people possibly implicated in Moise’s murder. Among them are 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans. Three Colombian nationals were killed in shootouts with security forces and eight Colombians who participated in the assault on Moïse’s residence are on the run, said Leon Charles, director of National Police.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte informed on Thursday that early findings suggest that the captured mercenaries are retired members of the Colombian Army. He added that the Colombian police and army have been instructed to collaborate in the investigation process of the assassination of the Haitian president.

The US State Department did not confirm whether American citizens had been arrested, but is reportedly in contact with Haitian officials to determine the next steps. Mathias Pierre, electoral affairs minister of Haiti, identified the two Haitian-Americans as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55.

Meanwhile, interim Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph again called on the people of the country to remain calm and to refrain from acts of vandalism.

Although the state of siege, declared hours after the president’s assassination, remains in place, the government on Thursday took the first steps to return to normality by reopening the Port-au-Prince international airport and calling on civil servants to return to work.

