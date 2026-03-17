Pressure from Donald Trump to form an international military coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ran into a diplomatic wall in Europe. On Monday, March 16, during the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares categorically ruled out his country’s participation in the operation.

Spain is leading a group of countries whose leaders are advocating for de-escalation. Spain already maintains tense relations with Washington after refusing to increase military spending and banning the use of the Rota and Morón bases for attacks against Iran. These bases are located within Spain and host both Spanish and US military assets.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares emphasized that the solution to rising fuel prices is not military but diplomatic and called for an end to war and bombings in the Middle East in order to return to the negotiating table.

Germany firmly joined this position. Its defense minister, Boris Pistorius, questioned the usefulness of sending European frigates to an area where the US Navy is already operating, stating: “This is not our war; we did not start it.” Countries such as Japan, Australia, and Greece joined the chorus of refusals, while Kaja Kallas, vice-president of the European Commission, reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is outside of NATO’s operational scope.

Despite the lukewarm international response—and his own threats of trade retaliation against Spain—Trump downplayed the lack of support aboard Air Force One, saying it would be “interesting to see which country would not help with such a small task,” while leaving open the possibility of unilateral US action if the coalition fails to materialize.

The Trump regime’s strategy to break Iran’s blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has proven unsuccessful thus far. Despite repeated calls for support, none of these countries has made a concrete commitment. A visibly frustrated US president even went so far as to condition future support for NATO, invoking US aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure allies into securing the route through which 20% of the world’s oil passes.

On the ground, the situation is critical. The conflict that began in late February has left more than 1,000 oil tankers stranded and has led to attacks on at least 10 commercial vessels. While the Trump regime claims Tehran’s defenses are weakened, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to respond defiantly, urging the US Navy to enter the Persian Gulf.

For his part, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that control of the strait is total and that any safe passage for foreign ships must be negotiated directly with Iran’s armed forces.

International responses have left Washington visibly isolated. China has limited itself to calling for diplomatic de-escalation, while analysts note that Beijing sees no reason to intervene, as Iran is only blocking crude destined for direct allies of the United States and the Zionist colony of Israel.

Germany was also unequivocal in stating that regional security can only be achieved through dialogue and not through active confrontation. Japan and Australia cooled the proposal, citing a lack of formal requests and internal legal constraints.

This lack of international backing leaves the global economy exposed to a prolonged energy crisis, while Trump warns of a bleak future for allies who, in his view, have left the US administration alone in this maritime surveillance mission—deepening diplomatic rifts amid a price surge that shows no sign of easing for global consumers.

Oil prices could surpass $150/barrel amid escalating crisis

Amid these circumstances, oil prices could soon exceed $150 per barrel, according to Kirill Dmitriev, as reported by Sputnik.

“I already predicted it last June, just as I did oil prices above $100. Now it is heading toward $150 or more in the next two or three weeks, as disruptions are affecting not only logistics but also production itself,” Dmitriev warned on social media.

He made these remarks in response to a report by The Wall Street Journal which stated that executives from US oil companies warned authorities that the energy crisis triggered by the unprovoked attacks against Iran by the United States and the Zionist colony would continue to worsen.

In this context, the United States authorized the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on tankers starting March 12.

Additionally, the United States and the International Energy Agency announced the release of strategic oil reserves. However, their real impact on prices is considered marginal, as it represents only a very small fraction of global energy demand.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/CB/SL