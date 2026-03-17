On Monday, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil repudiated the recent statements made by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

The UN High Commissioner recently presented an updated report on Venezuela calling for the repeal of laws allegedly used to repress political dissent.

Minister Gil stated that the UN High Commissioner’s office maintains a biased position regarding Venezuelan and ignores key elements of the national situation.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights insists on a partial narrative about our country, repeating unfounded accusations and deliberately omitting the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the rights of the Venezuelan people,” Gil wrote in a public statement.

In his statement, the foreign minister criticized Volker Türk for being unable to “detach himself from the agenda of extremism in Venezuela. On the contrary, and despite serious human rights violations across the world, he opts for his immoral bias against Venezuela.”

Moreover, Minister Gil warned that such positions make joint work between the Venezuela and the UN difficult.

“In this way, it becomes difficult to sustain serious technical cooperation when your office ends up acting as an echo chamber for falsehoods,” said Minister Gil, adding that Venezuela’s priority is “peace and coexistence.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL